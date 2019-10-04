Natchez Trace Festival kickoff events held

By NANCY GREEN,
  • 154 reads
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:59am

Morgan Faith McGlothin was named Miss Natchez Trace Festival and queens were also named in several age categories during festival kickoff events Friday. The festival will be held the last weekend of April.

Kickoff activities included a car show in the parking lot across the street from the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office and fun and games for youth.

The queen pageant was held in the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center Friday evening with Kayla Vance serving as emcee.

Miss Natchez Trace Festival, Morgan Faith McGlothin, is a resident of French Camp who attends Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, where she is a cheerleader and  a member of the Community Service Class. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Sheila Threadgill and Morgan McGlothin.

Other winners and participants in the pageant are: 0-1 category Mary Alzie Culpepper, winner, Elizabeth Marie Yarborough; 2-3 years, Kaelynn Denae Hill; 4-5 years, Averi Jordyn McDaniel; 7-8 years, Kaylee Anna Wollfarth, winner, and Makenzie Bishop; 12-13 years, Elizabeth McMullin; 14-15 years, Austin Elizabeth James.

Obituaries

Wanda Marie Ferguson Ivey

Wanda Marie Ferguson Ivey, 87, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Alive Hospice in... READ MORE

Tommy Clarence Mallett, Sr.
Lauree Burns Reeves
Bonnie Sue Craig
Gerald Miller
Tracy Neal Taylor

Lifestyles

Regina Lewis to wed James Greer

Alonzo and Mattie T. Lewis are announcing the upcoming wedding of their daughter Regina Shanta... READ MORE

Church calendar 041119
Community calendar 040419
Dirty hands and patience required
Remembering my first prom
Church calendar 040419

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease