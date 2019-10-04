Natchez Trace Festival kickoff events held

Morgan Faith McGlothin was named Miss Natchez Trace Festival and queens were also named in several age categories during festival kickoff events Friday. The festival will be held the last weekend of April.

Kickoff activities included a car show in the parking lot across the street from the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office and fun and games for youth.

The queen pageant was held in the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center Friday evening with Kayla Vance serving as emcee.

Miss Natchez Trace Festival, Morgan Faith McGlothin, is a resident of French Camp who attends Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, where she is a cheerleader and a member of the Community Service Class. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Sheila Threadgill and Morgan McGlothin.

Other winners and participants in the pageant are: 0-1 category Mary Alzie Culpepper, winner, Elizabeth Marie Yarborough; 2-3 years, Kaelynn Denae Hill; 4-5 years, Averi Jordyn McDaniel; 7-8 years, Kaylee Anna Wollfarth, winner, and Makenzie Bishop; 12-13 years, Elizabeth McMullin; 14-15 years, Austin Elizabeth James.