Musselwhite named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Kosciusko native Charlie Musselwhite will be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, one of eight to be honored this year.

Musselwhite has won seven Grammy awards and is already a member of the Blues Music Hall of Fame. He began his career during the blues renaissance of the mid-1960s. Most recently, he has produced two award-winning albums with fellow musician Ben Harper.

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame was launched in 2012 to honor musicians from Memphis or the mid-South.

The Hall has recognized 84 members so far, including musicians, songwriters, producers and industry leaders.

On the local level, Musselwhite returned to town around this time last year as a portrait and exhibit honoring him was unveiled at the Kosciusko Visitors’ Center along the Natchez Trace Parkway.