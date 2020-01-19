Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System gets new look

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS), based at the Attala County Library in Kosciusko, has unveiled a new logo for 2020, representing the first significant change in the library branding since the system’s founding over 60 years ago.

This new look exemplifies what a modern library represents today and in the future, and highlights the system’s renewed and concentrated focus on providing top-notch excellent customer service.

“We want our guests to know we are a library system that is focused on making a difference in their lives. Our goal is to continually adapt to the needs of our communities, providing them with the materials, opportunities, and spaces they need to succeed and grow,” said Josh Haidet, MMRLS executive director.

In addition to offering the residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery and Winston Counties with access to over 3.5 million books for people of all ages, the library system offers many other services and materials. Digital library offerings include e-books, e-audiobooks, TV shows, movies, music, digital magazines, research databases, learning centers for test prep (GED, ACT, ASVAB, CDL, etc.) and more.

Library users can also take advantage of public-access computers, Wi-Fi access, print, copying, and fax services, as well as vast collections of genealogy and local history items and year-round family-friendly programming.

For more information about what the local library has to offer, visit or call the Attala County Library in Kosciusko or go to the website mmrls.lib.ms.us. All library services are made possible with the financial support of local city and county elected officials.