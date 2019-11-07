Local State Farm volunteers help install smoke alarms

Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events are part of the Home Fire Campaign with the American Red Cross.

During a recent effort in Kosciusko, volunteers associated with the State Farm - Michelle Nicholson office worked alongside fire departments and the Red Cross of MS to canvass at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and educate families about fire prevention and safety.

Part of Nicholson’s mission is to help people “recover from the unexpected.”

“I take this very seriously and believe that prevention is key,” said Nicholson.

Recently, she and her team visited homes in the Kosciusko area to install smoke alarms where there were none, or where they may have been outdated.

“Being able to bring this important message to residents is more than business, it is about personally caring for my community,” she added.

State Farm partners with the American Red Cross for the Sound the Alarm campaign to educate community members on fire safety while providing a free smoke alarm to help keep them safe in the future. State Farm has provided charitable support to the American Red Cross and chapters throughout the country for the past 30 years, totaling more than $37 million, including investing in the Annual Disaster Giving Program.

State Farm associates volunteered at 51 events in 17 states, installing 10,718 smoke alarms and making 4,853 homes safer this year.