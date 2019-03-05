Local author signs book at library Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon. Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writinBy NANCY GREEN,
- Read more about Local author signs book at library Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon. Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writin
- 87 reads
Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:03am
Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon.
Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writing.