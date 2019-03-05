Local author signs book at library Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon. Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writin

By NANCY GREEN,
Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:03am

Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon.

Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writing.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Jean Claire Pettit Atwood

Jean Claire Pettit Atwood was born on September 22, 1927, the daughter of Graydon Louis and... READ MORE

Nancy Long Seawright Green
Farrell Vaughan Fulgham
Billy Adams Upchurch
Sidney Albert McCool
Paul Ray McMillan

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease