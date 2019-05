Local author signs book at library Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon. Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writin

Judith B. Pinkard of Kosciusko autographed copies of her recently released book “Broken Pieces” at the Attala County Library Friday afternoon.

Through the book, she said she has transformed her love of reading to writing.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts