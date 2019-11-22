Lions Club seeking donations for food baskets

The Kosciusko Lions Club expects to put together 280 Christmas food baskets for those in need in Attala County and Kosciusko this season.

Each basket contains perishable and non-perishable goods valued at about $100.

If you would like to help the Lions fill these baskets, the organization is accepting food items and monetary donations.

Please mail monetary donations to Christmas Basket Project, Kosciusko Lions Club, P.O. Box 179, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

The group will pick up any canned food items you wish to donate, or you can deliver items to the KAP office.

If you are in need and wish to receive a basket, you may get an application at the KAP office.