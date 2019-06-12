Lions Club gives thanks to donors

The Kosciusko Lions Club would like to thank the following donors for their contributions to the club’s holiday food basket program:

John C. Love Jr.

Alicia & Rick Carter

Atmos Energy

Wayne Heilbronner

Kailey Burroughs

Linda Burroughs

Marie Harmon

Charles Terry

Winters Funeral Home

Scarborough Bldg Supply

Atwood Fence Company

Don E. Smith, DDS

Premier Medical Management

Hugh Potts. Jr.

Jimmy & Jo Jenkins

Henry & Rosie Daniel

Scott &Holly Milikan

Elsie McLemore

Pickle's Drug Store

Attala County Co-op

Lance Woodard

Lena Moore

William Veazey

Mitchell Metal Product

Gerry & Julie Taylor