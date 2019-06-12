Lions Club gives thanks to donors
The Kosciusko Lions Club would like to thank the following donors for their contributions to the club’s holiday food basket program:
John C. Love Jr.
Alicia & Rick Carter
Atmos Energy
Wayne Heilbronner
Kailey Burroughs
Linda Burroughs
Marie Harmon
Charles Terry
Winters Funeral Home
Scarborough Bldg Supply
Atwood Fence Company
Don E. Smith, DDS
Premier Medical Management
Hugh Potts. Jr.
Jimmy & Jo Jenkins
Henry & Rosie Daniel
Scott &Holly Milikan
Elsie McLemore
Pickle's Drug Store
Attala County Co-op
Lance Woodard
Lena Moore
William Veazey
Mitchell Metal Product
Gerry & Julie Taylor