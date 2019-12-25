Lions Club delivers 288 food baskets
The Lions Club prepared and delivered 288 Christmas food baskets this year. It took a full day and lots of help from the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Kosciusko Baseball team and many Lions to get it done, but all the baskets were delivered to those in need last week.
The most recent donors to the effort include
Ronnie & Suzanne Ables
Mary Richards
Patterson Jewelers
Sunflower #10
Catherine Ferguson
Ivey Mechanical Company
Louis Crowe
Helen Kyle
Tim & Mary Al Alford
Jane Russell
Larry & Leisa Terrell
Pat Tyler
Sarah Wasson
D. Gregory
John Shaw
Angel Albin McDonald
George & Sue Dorrill
Employees of Culpepper Funeral Home in honor of Terry Culpepper
Ed & Diane Cwiklik
Prarie Farms
Attala County Supervisors
Central Office Supply
Culpepper Funeral Home
Mayors Youth Council
Kosciusko Whippet baseball team
Autumn Ridge Dental