Lions Club delivers 288 food baskets

The Lions Club prepared and delivered 288 Christmas food baskets this year. It took a full day and lots of help from the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Kosciusko Baseball team and many Lions to get it done, but all the baskets were delivered to those in need last week.

The most recent donors to the effort include

Ronnie & Suzanne Ables

Mary Richards

Patterson Jewelers

Sunflower #10

Catherine Ferguson

Ivey Mechanical Company

Louis Crowe

Helen Kyle

Tim & Mary Al Alford

Jane Russell

Larry & Leisa Terrell

Pat Tyler

Sarah Wasson

D. Gregory

John Shaw

Angel Albin McDonald

George & Sue Dorrill

Employees of Culpepper Funeral Home in honor of Terry Culpepper

Ed & Diane Cwiklik

Prarie Farms

Attala County Supervisors

Central Office Supply

Culpepper Funeral Home

Mayors Youth Council

Kosciusko Whippet baseball team

Autumn Ridge Dental