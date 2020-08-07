Kosy-Attala airport to receive $666,667 grant

Kosy-Attala airport to receive $666,667 grantBy STEVE WILSON,
The Kosciusko-Attala County Airport will receive $666,667 to improve the fuel farm and install perimeter fencing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The grant includes full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the CARES Act. This will enable the airports to access the federal funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.
Other funds were made available through supplemental congressional funding appropriated in 2018.
The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:
• Louisville-Winston County Airport – $4,979,177 to reconstruct runway and improve airport drainage and erosion control, and for other purposes;
• Golden Triangle Regional Airport – $3,868,977 to rehabilitate runway and for other purposes;
• Hawkins Field Airport – $894,444 to rehabilitate taxiway and to reconstruct perimeter fencing and taxiway lighting, and $153,833 to conduct a study;
• Kosciusko-Attala County Airport – $666,667 to improve the fuel farm and install perimeter fencing;
• Cleveland Municipal Airport – $571,347 to seal the runway pavement surface;
• Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport – $531,111 to improve the terminal building and $282,888 to conduct a study;
• Waynesboro Municipal Airport – $461,313 to improve airport buildings and reconfigure existing taxiway;
• Ripley Airport – $406,840 to install navigational aids and reconstruct runway lighting;
• Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport – $327,100 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway;
• C. A. Moore Airport – $303,488 to install navigational aids and to reconstruct the airport beacon and taxiway lighting;
• Fletcher Field Airport – $297,777 to reconstruct the airport beacon and seal the taxiway pavement surface;
• Calhoun County Airport – $278,000 to construct a terminal building;
• John Bell Williams Airport – $222,222 to remove obstructions to the runway;
• Thigpen Field Airport – $166,666 to rehabilitate runway;
• Belzoni Municipal Airport – $166,666 to reconstruct runway lighting;
• Greenwood-Leflore Airport – $166,666 to seal apron pavement surface;
• Indianola Municipal Airport – $166,666 to support construction on the hangar;
• Yazoo County Airport – $166,666 to construct apron;
• McComb/Pike County/John E. Lewis Field Airport – $164,500 to acquire land for approaches and conduct a study;
• Hesler-Noble Field Airport – $151,520 to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment;
• Copiah County Airport – $102,500 for land for approaches;
• Ruleville-Drew Airport – $70,000 to update airport master plan.