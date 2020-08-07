Kosy-Attala airport to receive $666,667 grant

The Kosciusko-Attala County Airport will receive $666,667 to improve the fuel farm and install perimeter fencing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The grant includes full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the CARES Act. This will enable the airports to access the federal funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.

Other funds were made available through supplemental congressional funding appropriated in 2018.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

• Louisville-Winston County Airport – $4,979,177 to reconstruct runway and improve airport drainage and erosion control, and for other purposes;

• Golden Triangle Regional Airport – $3,868,977 to rehabilitate runway and for other purposes;

• Hawkins Field Airport – $894,444 to rehabilitate taxiway and to reconstruct perimeter fencing and taxiway lighting, and $153,833 to conduct a study;

• Kosciusko-Attala County Airport – $666,667 to improve the fuel farm and install perimeter fencing;

• Cleveland Municipal Airport – $571,347 to seal the runway pavement surface;

• Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport – $531,111 to improve the terminal building and $282,888 to conduct a study;

• Waynesboro Municipal Airport – $461,313 to improve airport buildings and reconfigure existing taxiway;

• Ripley Airport – $406,840 to install navigational aids and reconstruct runway lighting;

• Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport – $327,100 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway;

• C. A. Moore Airport – $303,488 to install navigational aids and to reconstruct the airport beacon and taxiway lighting;

• Fletcher Field Airport – $297,777 to reconstruct the airport beacon and seal the taxiway pavement surface;

• Calhoun County Airport – $278,000 to construct a terminal building;

• John Bell Williams Airport – $222,222 to remove obstructions to the runway;

• Thigpen Field Airport – $166,666 to rehabilitate runway;

• Belzoni Municipal Airport – $166,666 to reconstruct runway lighting;

• Greenwood-Leflore Airport – $166,666 to seal apron pavement surface;

• Indianola Municipal Airport – $166,666 to support construction on the hangar;

• Yazoo County Airport – $166,666 to construct apron;

• McComb/Pike County/John E. Lewis Field Airport – $164,500 to acquire land for approaches and conduct a study;

• Hesler-Noble Field Airport – $151,520 to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment;

• Copiah County Airport – $102,500 for land for approaches;

• Ruleville-Drew Airport – $70,000 to update airport master plan.