KJHS receives $2,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation award

Kosciusko Junior High School will receive a $2,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, with the grants intended to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year. These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Mississippi organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 14,000 students.

“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”

Recipients of the grants are expected to use the to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or to learn English.