July 4 closures

  • 210 reads
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 8:44am

Both city and county officials have voted to close government offices for both July 4 and July 5 in honor of Independence Day.

Obituaries

James David Jenkins, Jr.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, James David “Jimmy” Jenkins, Jr., passed away at the age of 62 at his... READ MORE

Marian ‘Nannie’ Jenkins
Virginia Blackston Gregg
George Turner Graham
Wilma Helen Snipes
Roger B. Simpson