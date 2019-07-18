Journey Cummins competes in Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant

Journey Paige Cummins of Kosciusko, the daughter of Ryan and Tara Cummins, will be contestant in the state-wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg this weekend, July 20 and 21.

Over 230 contestants age 0-11 will be competing in the state finals to win one of the titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State. This is the largest pageant in Mississippi, and it is unique in that children do not wear glitzed-out pageant wear or anything fake, such as hair or spray tans. The winners of each division will receive a $1,000 scholarship for their future education. Pageant competition will take place on Saturday and crowning ceremonies will be held on Sunday. To support Journey, visit the Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook page and vote for her to win the Viewers’ Choice Award by the end of the day today. The contestant in each group who receives the most likes will win this award for her age division.