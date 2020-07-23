Hudspeth heroes at work

Kosciusko Group Home/ Hudspeth Regional Center staff have been hard at work providing service despite the pandemic. Pictured are some of our local Hudspeth heroes wearing their custom hero shirts designed by staff member Tiffaney Jones. These pictures include staff members Director Windy Shields, Kathaleen Mallett, Tiffaney Jones, Kierica Teague, Floretha Smith, Tammi Pee, Calvin Ward, Emily Rosamond, Ann Ward, Linda Teague, Mary Simmons, Lenita Gentry and Lendora Harmon.

Not picured are Peggy Perteet, June Lloyd, Carnell Richmond, Nina Roby, Eva Mosley, Sommer Cross, Gloria Zollicoffer, Latosha Windom, Kelshia Gordon, Joe Ann Mitchell, Sandra Boyd, Dewayne Wallace, Mechellay Teague, Marquita Guyton, Margaret Jefferson, Shanesha Teague, Vivian Gordon, Anna Cross, Catherine Reynolds, Diane Mayo, Lori Rogers, LaShonda Felton.

We thank all our Healthcare workers for their dedication.