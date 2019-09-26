Head Start program enrolling now

Mississippi Action for Progress Kosciusko Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications to enroll children, from birth to five years old.

MAP’s Kosciusko Center currently serves children from birth to five years old, whose families are economically disadvantaged, including children with special needs and severe disabilities, without regard to religion, race, sex or national origin. Head Start provides children with experiences and activities to foster their development socially, emotionally, intellectually, psychologically and physically.

Head Start participates in the USDA Childcare Food Program - CACFP.

Nutritional meals are provided to children at the center at no cost. We provide children comprehensive dental, nutritional, physical, mental healthcare and developmental education.

For specific registration information please call (662) 212-5289.