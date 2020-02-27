Head Start Center opens

Mississippi Action For Progress (MAP), Incorporated, the nonprofit community based Head Start agency serving Attala County, is pleased to announce two important upcoming events for the Kosciusko Head Start Center.

An Open House and Ribbon-cutting was held on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Kosciusko Head Start Center, 14139 Highway 12 West in Kosciusko. Local state, city and county officials, public school representatives, community partners, Head Start families and interested community people attended.

The first day of school for children was Wednesday, Feb. 26, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The MAP staff is looking forward to providing enrolled children, their families and the community with high quality Early/Head Start learning activities and services in the Kosciusko Head Start Center Monday through Friday from 7:30 A.M to 3:00 PM.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Head Start Center at 662-289-7858 and/or the MAP Regional Office in Winona, MS at 662-212-5289.