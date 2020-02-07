HCC fall classes set to begin on Aug. 17

Holmes Community College's Fall 2020 full-term day and evening on-campus classes will begin on Aug. 17 as scheduled. The College has made modifications to the schedule so that students can be finished with their classes by Wednesday, Nov. 25 due to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

Holmes will not recognize a Fall break as in the past so that the College can utilize those days in the classroom. Also, some classes may require some Friday instruction since students attend classes four days a week (M-Th). Class sizes for the Fall will be based on room capacity.

Online (eLearning) classes will likely follow the state-published schedule. Proctored exams scheduled after this date will have a secure, virtual option paid for by the College. Health science and other select classes may meet after Nov. 25 as needed.

Dormitories on the Goodman Campus and food services at each location will be open for the fall.

Fall athletics (football, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's soccer) will have abbreviated schedules. Once those are finalized, you can find them at holmesathletics.com. Performance-based scholarship activities (such as show choir) will schedule limited performances as well.

To avoid large gatherings, Holmes will not have a Fall Convocation for faculty/staff members this year, and Homecoming activities for 2020 have been cancelled at this time.

Campus vice presidents will consult with the health advisory teams and counsel employees on COVID-related questions they may have throughout the semester.

Holmes is also planning a winter session for select eLearning classes so that students can pick up needed classes over a three-week period. More information and a list of those classes will be available in the near future and can be found at holmescc.edu.