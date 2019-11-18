Greenhand FFA degree

Attala County Farm Bureau continues its support of the local Future Farmers of America Chapter by awarding official FFA jackets to those pupils who could recite the FFA Creed and demonstrate adequate knowledge of the organization’s history, emblem, colors, code of ethics and officer duties. To earn their Greenhand degrees, students displayed their knowledge before a panel of judges consisting of Attala County Farm Bureau Board Member Taylor Casey, Hollee Casey, and Former Attala FFA President Kristin Roby. These judges also interviewed each officer candidate to evaluate their ability to speak efficiently, solve problems, and lead their peers. Students who successfully completed their officer interviews and will serve as the 2019-2020 chapter officers are Moleyia Harmon (president) Devin Granger (vice president), Marcus Ball, (sentinel), Shawnessey Martin (reporter), Tayler Stewart (treasurer), Jailynn Riley (secretary), Ma’Keria Griffin (student advisor), Me’Kyle Riley (chaplin), and Makaila Brock (historian). The chapter membership also includes Vylishia Boatman, Paris Hannah, Jakobe Heron, Alyssa Newsome, Aniyah Redmond, Tyler Campbell, CinKyra Mosely, John Wyatt, Hunter Hutchison and Antonio Wilson. Pictured from left are Taylor Casey, Makaila Brock, Tayler Stewart, Me’Kyle Riley, Jailyn Riley, Alyssa Newsome, Shawnessey Martin, Aniyah Redmond, Marcus Ball, Vylisha Boatman, Devin Granger, Tyler Campbell, Paris Hannah, Jakobe Heron, Ma’Keria Griffin and Moleyia Harmon,and advisor Kenneth Georgia.