Foundation receives historical site deed

Renasant Bank has turned ownership of Renasant Bank Park, located behind its downtown Kosciusko location, to the Kosciusko Attala County Community Foundation.

The gift is the culmination of work between the bank, the City of Kosciusko, the Kosciusko Attala County Community Foundation, Kosciusko Tourism and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

The park is a piece of history that sits alongside the original Natchez Trace and was part of the Choate Family trade area in the early 1800s.

Following the transfer of ownership, plans are to update the existing cabin and other amenities to provide a more accurate picture from the past for living history events, information, and activities for everyone to enjoy. The Choate family, who currently have historical property in Oklahoma, will be part of the future renovations along with Kosciusko Tourism.

Justin Develin, Renasant Bank Market President in Kosciusko, presented the deed to Hollis Cheek, Chairman of the Foundation, in front of the Choate’s Stand located on the property on Monday.

“This land gift to the Kosciusko-Attala County Community Foundation is a demonstration of Renasant Bank’s continuing partnership with Kosciusko and Attala County. On behalf of the Foundation, I wish to express appreciation to

Mitch Waycaster, CEO of Renasant Bank, and the bank’s Board of Directors for their generosity and making this land gift possible,” said Hollis Cheek, chairman of the KACCF.

“We are especially thankful to Justin Develin, for working with the City and Foundation to ensure that the historical value of the property remains and will help us begin looking at improvements to generate more opportunities for learning and tourism,” said Darren Milner, executive director KAP.

— Staff reports