Flashbacks 051420

May 11, 1995

Kosciusko High School will be nominated for Redbook Magazine’s America’s Best Schools Projects.

—

A Professional Development Institute will be jointly sponsored by the Kosciusko-Attala Chamber of Commerce and Holmes Community College. Getting ready for the institute are Jennifer Cheek, Charles Hill, Bonnie Musselwhite, Adrienne Hawkins and Lynn Wright.

—

Jack Jordan of Modern Wooden of America presented a check to KHS head coach Rodney Jones for $2400 to be used for exercise equipment.

—

Wilma Nell Dees was appointed Grand Representative of Nevada in Mississippi at the Order of the Eastern Star chapter meeting. She has served as worthy matron of the Ethel Chapter for three years.

—

Wal Mart manager Bill Taylor presented a $300 check to Maureen Womack, president of Magnolia Bible College Associates.

May 14, 1970

New officers of the Jaycees were recently installed. They are Hayden Chandler, Jack Jordan, C. L. Manderson, Allan Rhody, John Shaw, Al Stanley, Jerry Prevost, Preston Boyd, Phillip May, Henry Jordan and Don Smith.

—

New Jaycette officers are Doris Lepard, Nancy Kuykendall, Linda Stanley, Patsy Chandler, Jane Bailey, Dianne Thomas and Betty Frost.

—

The Whippet baseball team defeated Philadelphia 3-2. Members of the team are Dwayne Self, Al Reynold, Ricky Steen, Daniel Tubby, Mickey Russell, Mike Brunt, Steve Caldwell, Randy Martin, Ricky Sanders, Mike Johnson, Hilary Fowler, Mike Horn, Willard Barnes, Irving Pylate, Weldon Harris, Gary Nowell, Howard Lewis and Coach George Patton.

—

Twenty-two German families and their American escorts visited Kosciusko as part of the Caravan American 1970 tour across the United States.

—

A car crashed into a fire plug on N. Wells St. near Adams St., sending an estimated 1000 gallons of water per minute spurting into the air.