Flashbacks 051420

  • 193 reads
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:05am

May 11, 1995

Kosciusko High School will be nominated for Redbook Magazine’s America’s Best Schools Projects.

A Professional Development Institute will be jointly sponsored by the Kosciusko-Attala Chamber of Commerce and Holmes Community College. Getting ready for the institute are Jennifer Cheek, Charles Hill, Bonnie Musselwhite, Adrienne Hawkins and Lynn Wright.

Jack Jordan of Modern Wooden of America presented a check to KHS head coach Rodney Jones for $2400 to be used for exercise equipment.

Wilma Nell Dees was appointed Grand Representative of Nevada in Mississippi at the Order of the Eastern Star chapter meeting. She has served as worthy matron of the Ethel Chapter for three years.

Wal Mart manager Bill Taylor presented a $300 check to Maureen Womack, president of Magnolia Bible College Associates.

May 14, 1970

New officers of the Jaycees were recently installed. They are Hayden Chandler, Jack Jordan, C. L. Manderson, Allan Rhody, John Shaw, Al Stanley, Jerry Prevost, Preston Boyd, Phillip May, Henry Jordan and Don Smith.

New Jaycette officers are Doris Lepard, Nancy Kuykendall, Linda Stanley, Patsy Chandler, Jane Bailey, Dianne Thomas and Betty Frost.

The Whippet baseball team defeated Philadelphia 3-2. Members of the team are Dwayne Self, Al Reynold, Ricky Steen, Daniel Tubby, Mickey Russell, Mike Brunt, Steve Caldwell, Randy Martin, Ricky Sanders, Mike Johnson, Hilary Fowler, Mike Horn, Willard Barnes, Irving Pylate, Weldon Harris, Gary Nowell, Howard Lewis and Coach George Patton.

Twenty-two German families and their American escorts visited Kosciusko as part of the Caravan American 1970 tour across the United States.

A car crashed into a fire plug on N. Wells St. near Adams St., sending an estimated 1000 gallons of water per minute spurting into the air.

Obituaries

Louise Orr McGary
Louise Orr McGary, 85, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home. 
Odessa Daniels Pitts
Jane Alderman
Marneice Crowe Moore
Blanche Abels Burrell
Jerry Lynn Neal

Lifestyles

Twining vines to supports
Ever notice how a cat can’t help raising its rear when you stroke its back? Vines do the same... READ MORE
Will I remember to dress?
The church bulletin 051420
Church bulletin 050720
Free library added to courthouse square
Weekly devotional

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him