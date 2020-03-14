First Baptist Church of Kosciusko cancels service

In a message to the congregation, Bro. Barry Corbett said services for tomorrow morning will be cancelled, but urged people to participate in the service livestream.

"FBC Kosciusko Church Family,

Due to the concern over the COVID-19 virus, Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi and has asked that all church services be canceled for March 15, 2020. To do our part to prevent any possible spread of this virus, we will cancel the gathering of all services for this week at FBC.

* Please take advantage of our services being broadcast on:

—Cable TV

—Here on Facebook

—Livestream at www.fbckosciusko.com

*Pray for our church family as we consider any future cancelations.

*Please help communicate these cancelations by sharing it with as many as possible.

*As our world is in a crisis over the COVID-19 virus, let us as believers use this as a time to denounce fear and give ourselves to sharing the Gospel to all in our community.

God's Blessings,

Bro. Barry"