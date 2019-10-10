Fires cause county to join burn bans

Attala County has experienced a number of fires that appear to be related to the ongoing drought conditions, according to county Emergency Manager Danny Townsend.

The largest of the fires burned 264 acres in the McCool/French Camp area, with an additional two separate 50-acre fires in the Shady Grove community and a 25-acre fire in Ethel.

Although there is a state-wide burn ban issued by Governor Phil Bryant, Townsend encouraged the board of supervisors Monday to issue a county-wide ban, as well.

A local ban gives the Sheriff’s Department the authority to issue citations against anyone violating the ban.

Supervisors voted 3-0 to issue a fire ban effective until at least Nov. 4. If conditions do not improve by that time, it could be extended.

Until the ban is lifted, no burning of any kind is permitted within the county limits.

Townsend said that grilling is still allowed, but he asked residents to use extreme caution in handling burned coals or wood from grills. He said it is best to wait until the next day to dispose of spent coals or wood, and said these items should be placed in a bucket and covered with water to ensure there are no remaining burning embers before disposal.