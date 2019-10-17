Fioretti panelist at Millsaps College journalism symposium

First time Bill Minor Journalism Prize winner Karen Fioretti was a featured speaker at a public symposium at Millsaps College on Oct. 8.

Fioretti, editor and publisher of The Star-Herald, was among four winners of the Bill Minor Awards this year who shared the stories behind their award-winning pieces.

The prizes for general news and investigative reporting are presented annually in conjunction with the Better Newspaper Contest of the Mississippi Press Association. This is the first year that all four prize winners are female.

Fioretti won the Bill Minor Award for Excellence in General News for Weeklies for her coverage of the plea agreement and sentencing of Rodney Sanders in the 2016 murders of two nuns, Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, in Durant.

Established in 2003, the Bill Minor Prizes are funded through an endowment to the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson in honor of Minor’s long career as a reporter and columnist.

Minor, whose 70-year career spanned much of Mississippi history in the 20th century, died in 2017 at 94.