Drive-through COVID testing for local teachers Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.

