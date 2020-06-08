Customer Appreciation month at the Mid-MS Regional Library

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) is happy to announce it will be hosting “Customer Appreciation Month” online for its Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery and Winston County customers during the month of August.

Throughout this month-long event, library guests will be encouraged to leave a comment on the pinned post located on the MMRLS Facebook page (facebook.com/midmisslib) stating what their favorite book or movie is to be entered into a random drawing for a new 8” Amazon Fire HD Tablet.

The MMRLS Facebook page allows library customers to stay up to date about all the free, fun, and educational digital events and content being offered throughout the system’s service area. It also has acted as the central hub for library digital programing this year.

Many MMRLS branch locations also have their own dedicated Facebook page for guests who want more locally focused content.

“We think it is important to set aside an entire month to let our library guests know how much we appreciate their support. MMRLS has great support from our community and that has been in full display this year. We would like to thank all of our guests who have shared with us how much they enjoy the digital content and programming we have been providing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Cain, MMRLS Marketing & Access Coordinator.

To follow MMRLS across all its social media accounts, search “midmisslib” on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of your local elected officials.