CTC's Hardy named Counselor of the Year

The Mississippi Association for Career and Technical Education (MS-ACTE) announced that Tracy Hardy, CTE Counselor at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center, is the recipient of the 2020 MS-ACTE Counselor of the Year Award. This award recognizes school counselors who have demonstrated commitment to connecting students with opportunities for success, shown innovation in career exploration and development, and have advocated for career and technical education (CTE) as a viable option for all students. Mrs. Hardy holds her Master’s Degree in School Counseling and certification as a National Board Certified School Counselor. She will travel to New Orleans, LA, in April to compete for ACTE Region IV Career Guidance Award.