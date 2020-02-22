CTC HOSA students heading to state competition
Students from the Health Science Program at the Kosciusko/Attala CTC traveled to Meridian Community College on Saturday, January 25, 2020 to participate in the HOSA District Competition. Students that placed in the Top 8 in their category qualify to compete in the HOSA State Competition in Natchez, MS on March 25-27, 2020. HOSA Central District Winners are as follows:
1st Place (Health Education)-Anna Grace Kuhn, Lexi Sanders, Mary Patton Henderson, Semaija Wingo
1st Place (Prepared Speaking)-Chase Langford
3rd Place (Pharmacology)-Emmalee Myers
3rd Place (Researched Persuasive Speaking & Writing)-Jaterrica Williams
5th Place (Medical Law & Ethics)-Anna Grace Mancell
5th Place (Extemporaneous Health Poster)-Gabbi Hunt
6th Place (Medical Assisting)-Christian Noel
6th Place (Health Career Photography)-Madison Odom
7th Place (Medical Math)-Jaya Johnson
7th Place (Human Growth & Development)-Megan Johnson