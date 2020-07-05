COVID-19 data 050720

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported that Attala County now has added 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 170.

Data indicates that 41 of those cases are in patients or staff of long-term care facilities, 18 Black or African-American and 23 White.

The three reported deaths are at the Attala County Nursing Center (two deaths) and the MS State Veterans Home (one death), which yesterday reported 31 positive COVID-19 results, 19 in patients and 12 in staff. The facility tested 250 patients and staff members and are still awaiting results of 10 tests. The Attala County Nursing Center has not made public comment about their cases or the two reported deaths at the facility, citing privacy concerns.

Overall, 89 Black or African-American cases, 60 White cases, and 20 listed as Other cases have been reported in Attala County.

There are 262 new cases reported statewide for a total of 8,686, including 22 deaths, nine of which were from prior weeks identified through death certificates, for a total of 374 deaths.

To view all the latest data, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html