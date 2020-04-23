COVID-19 data 042320

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported 11 new Attala County cases of COVID-19, for a total of 62 cases since the start of the pandemic reporting period. The data, which includes all cases reported before 6 p.m. last night indicates there are 32 Black or African-American cases, 18 White cases, three cases listed as Other, and nine cases where racial information is not yet available in Attala County There are no new cases at the Attala County Nursing Center, which previously was listed as having including two African-American patients and two White patients. Mississippi is now posting 259 new cases for 5,153 total cases and 8 new deaths for a total of 201 deaths, and 515 cases in long-term care facilities. Between state and private labs, 55,389 tests of Mississippi residents have been processed.