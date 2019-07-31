Community calendar 080119

OWBGC afterschool program

Starts Tuesday, August 6, 2:30-7:00 p.m. Register today. Slots are limited. Please register early to secure your child’s slot. For more information call 662-289-4252. “Building Futures” Building blocks, technology, sports, fitness, recreation, health and life skills, character and leadership, education and career, development, mentoring, the arts and performing arts.

St. Jude fundraiser

McCool resident Mrs. Myrtle Black will be doing her annual St. Jude fundraiser during the month of August. She has been having this fundraiser since 1982, and last year she was able to raise $11,637. For those who want to contribute, contact Mrs. Black at 662-547-6738.

DAV meeting

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, August 5 at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Road in Kosciusko.

Bake sale

Helping Hands Bake Sale will be August 1 at Barrister’s Hall.

Central Mississippi Fair

The Central Mississippi Fair will be from August 14-17 at the Attala County Fairgrounds. It will feature rides, food, petting zoo, exhibits and much more. For more information, call 289-2981.

Movie night

The Attala County Library will sponsor a movie night on Thursday, August 1, at the Attala County Coliseum from 6 to 8 p.m. The first 100 kids will receive a bag of basic school supplies. A space-themed movie will be shown, and kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Touch-a-Truck

Touch-a-Truck will be held on August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Sullivan’s parking lot on Highway 12. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Library Movie Night will be August 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Touch a Truck event will be August 8 from 6-until in the Sullivan’s Parking Lot.

Central Mississippi Fair will run August 14-17 at the Fair Grounds.

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Historical Highlights

Plans are underway for the August 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon - watch for details.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.