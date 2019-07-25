Community Calendar 07/25/19

Bake sale

Helping Hands Bake Sale will be August 1 at Barrister’s Hall.

NAACP

Monthly meeting will be held Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Central Mississippi Fair

The Central Mississippi Fair will be from August 14-17 at the Attala County Fairgrounds. It will feature rides, food, petting zoo, exhibits and much more. For more information, call 289-2981.

Back-to-School Bash

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko, Kosciusko Main Street and the Mayor’s Youth Council will sponsor a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, July 27, at Jason Niles Park, from 10 a.m.-12 noon. It will feature jumpers, face painting, games and more. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Movie night

The Attala County Library will sponsor a movie night on Thursday, August 1, at the Attala County Coliseum from 6 to 8 p.m. The first 100 kids will receive a bag of basic school supplies. A space-themed movie will be shown, and kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Touch-a-Truck

Touch-a-Truck will be held on August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Sullivan’s parking lot on Highway 12. For more information, call Courtney Blaine at 289-2981 (103).

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Historical Highlights

Plans are underway for the August 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon - watch for details.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.