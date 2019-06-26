Community calendar 062719

Canning workshop

Attala County Self Help Cooperative Canning Workshop will be on Monday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Center, 1775 Simmons St., Sallis. If you want to learn how to preserve locally grown fruit and vegetables to help improve your family health, then you should bring your entire family on Monday to engage in this canning experience. For more information, contact ACSHC President David Newell at 662-633-8346 or dnewell276@aol.com. If you want a canning workshop to be conducted in your community, call Sweet “T” at 662-446-2423.

Bake sale

Helping Hands bake sale will be held at Barrister’s Hall on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to contribute baked goods, please bring them at 9:00.

NARFE

The National Active & Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet Thursday, June 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Highway 12 East in Starkville. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Mr. Jake Goodwin of The Partnership and he will be speaking about the Oktibbeha Young Leaders program. All retired and active federal employees are encouraged to attend.

NAACP

The NAACP monthly meeting will be Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary

Meeting Monday, July 1, at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Road.

Library closed

The Attala County Library will be CLOSED July 4, 5 and 6 for Independence Day.

Juneteenth celebration

The National Council of Negro Women (Kosciusko / Attala County Section) will host a Celebration of Juneteenth on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko. This year’s theme is “The Event – The Experience – The Journey”. The Honorable Mary Ann Vivians, the mayor of Carthage will be the keynote speaker. We will acknowledge our past while celebrating our future. There will be free food, vendors and entertainment and fellowship for the entire family. For more information, please contact Minnie Greer, NCNW president, Charlotte Miller, program chair or Virginia Clark, vendor chair.

Attala Farmer’s Market

Each Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Historical Highlights

The July Historical Highlight Luncheon will be on Monday, July 8. Note the change of days. Music will be provided by two FCA graduates, Carolyn Scoggins Rodgers and Donna Curtis Reed. Historical Highlight Luncheons are typically held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@ gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it will be $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35.

Diabetes class

June 27 is the next diabetes class, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. The class is free to the public.

Meet the candidates

Pastor Martha Jones and the HIMG family presents Meet the Candidates on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H.I.M.G. Ministry, 5787 Attala Road 4045, McAdams. Plenty of food will be available for everyone as well as games, a cakewalk, Q & A with the candidates and much more.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Salute to the military concert

Members of the local National Guard Unit, Bravo Battery 2-114 Field Artillery (Kosciusko Unit) family and friends, the Attala Historical Society would like to honor and recognize you at its Salute to the Military/Pops Concert Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center, N. Huntington Street, across from City Hall. If you have further questions, please call Anne H. Porter at 662-289-6257.