Community calendar 041119

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:05am

Ethel May Day Festival

Ethel May Day Festival, May 4, starting at 8 a.m. There will be a Mississippi Sons concert from 7 to 10 p.m. for more information, contact Laura Sanders at 228-596-3766.

Easter Cantata

Members from local choirs will present their annual Easter Cantata entitled “One Day” at Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman on Wednesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Library book sale will be Thursday and Friday of National Library Week, April 11 and April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books sell for 25 cents to $1 each. Audiobooks cost $1 each.

Bluegrass music

There will be a Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel singing at Bethsaida Baptist Church Family Life Center south of Philadelphia on Saturday, April 13, featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. with the music starting around 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy good food, Christian fellowship and Bluegrass music. Bethsaida Baptist Church is located south of Philadelphia just off Highway 19 at 10690 Co Rd 517, Philadelphia. For more information call (601) 562-3823.

Diabetes class

April 11 and April 25 are the next diabetes classes, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. They are free to the public.

School reunion

Shady Grove Community Association Homecoming School Reunion Board Meeting will be on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. Covered dish following program.

Library closed

Attala County Library will be closed on Friday, April 19, for Good Friday. Happy Easter.
 

