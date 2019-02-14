Community Calendar 02419

Library closed next Monday

Attala County Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for President’s Day.

Attracting Birds to Your Backyard

On Feb. 21, the library will host Attracting Birds to Your Backyard, presented by Doug Clarke of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society in the library meeting room from noon to 1 p.m.

Clarke will be giving a presentation on the topic of attracting birds to your backyard. Doug is a retired biologist, following a career of over thirty years in the Environmental Laboratory at the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg. As he approached retirement he took up wildlife photography as a hobby, which was a natural fit with the interests of his wife Joan, a life-long birder. He quickly became addicted to photographing birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other creatures. They have traveled extensively throughout North and South America seeking out and photographing birds, but find their backyard every bit as “birdy” as many destinations. Over the years he and Joan have transformed their yard to attract birds on a year-round basis. Doug will share insights on how to responsibly attract birds as well as some of his approaches to photographing them. He is an active member of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society and hopes to demonstrate how much joy can be derived from observing these beautiful and entertaining creatures.

American Legion #29

On Saturday, Feb. 16, American Legion #29, 200 East Claiborne St., Greenwood, will be open from 6 p.m. till 10 p.m. featuring Ronnie Stone & County Line Band. Bring snacks or finger foods. Admission is $10 per person. For info call 662-453-2218.

Private pesticide applicator training

The Mississippi State University Extension office in Attala County will host two Private Pesticide Applicator training sessions on Feb. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A private applicator is defined as an individual who is at least 18 years of age and who is producing an agricultural commodity on his/her land or on rented land.

The trainings will be held at the Mississippi State Extension Office located at 715 Fairground Rd. in Kosciusko. The cost of the training is $20, and the registration fee is payable by check prior to the beginning of the class.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to receive certification.

Please contact the Mississippi State University Extension Office at 662-289-1321 or email taylor.casey@msstate.edu for registration and addtional information. Space is limited.

Programs of Mississippi State University Extension Service are open to all people, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation or group affiliation. The Mississippi State University Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs. Please contact our office (662-289-1321, taylor.casey@msstate.edu) prior to event to request reasonable accommodation.

Green and White Banquet

MVSU Attala-Leake Alumni Chapter Green and White Banquet will be March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko. The speakers are Kenneth Myrick and Lt. Col. Martha Rayford-Shaffer. Tickets are $25 donation. If you would like to purchase one, contact Billie Caldwell, 662-289-8807, or Sallye Winters, 662-289-3940.



Benefit for Josh & Amber Johnson

A benefit for Josh and Amber Johnson will be held on Feb. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carmack Community Center. Modern Woodman is matching funds raised. Contact Mike Johnson for more information at 662-310-2551. There will be entertainment, a cake sale, etc. Hamburger or hotdog plates (includes chips and drink) on sale for $7.

Black history program set

Black History Program is on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 during regular worship services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Canaria Bell of New Hope Church in Camden, will the guest speaker. The theme is “At the Crossroads of Freedom and Equality.’’

Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko has a weekly lunch meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Baptist Attala Hospital. Chartered 66 years ago, Exchange is America’s service club. It is made up of men and women who are community-minded and working together to make their town, state, and nation better places to live through service programs.