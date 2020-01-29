Community calendar 013020

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary meet

The Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at the Extension Building on Fairgrounds Road.

Dem Executive Committee to select delegates

The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee announces the 2020 Precinct Caucuses to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Jason Niles Park in Kosciusko. All precincts will meet in this one location. Delegates and alternates elected from each voting precinct will then convene at the County Convention at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities (The Antiquities Society)

The Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities announce the tickets for its A Taste of Soup and Art Exhibit on Feb. 1 are now on sale at the Carrollton Town Hall and from members of the Antiquities Society. Tickets are great for “happies” or just a treat for yourself. Only a limited number will be sold.

This year’s soups include Italian Egg Drop Soup, Cream Cheese Crack Chicken Chili, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Soup, Bacon-Potato Corn Chowder, and Crockpot Ham and White Bean Soup.

Tickets are $10 each and include tastes of all six soups, cornbread muffins, crackers, tea, and dessert.

The recipe book and decorations will feature information about the Community House, the location of the event, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic. Donations to the CSPA are also appreciated.

All the funds raised will be used by the Antiquities Society to help preserve history.