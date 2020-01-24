Community calendar 012320

Intro to Excel class

The Attala County Library will be hosting a free Introduction to Excel Computer Class on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room. The class will be taught by Dr. Jamie Varner of the MSU Extension Service. Please call the library at 289-5141 to register.

NAACP monthly meeting

The Attala County NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the CMC Building in Kosciusko.

Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities

The Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities announce the tickets for its A Taste of Soup and Art Exhibit on Feb. 1 are now on sale at the Carrollton Town Hall and from members of the Antiquities Society. Tickets are great for “happies” or just a treat for yourself. Only a limited number will be sold.

This year’s soups include Italian Egg Drop Soup, Cream Cheese Crack Chicken Chili, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Soup, Bacon-Potato Corn Chowder, and Crockpot Ham and White Bean Soup.

Tickets are $10 each and include tastes of all six soups, cornbread muffins, crackers, tea, and dessert.

The recipe book and decorations will feature information about the Community House, the location of the event, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic. Donations to the CSPA are also appreciated.

All the funds raised will be used by the Antiquities Society to help preserve history.