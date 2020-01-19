Community calendar 011620

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Activities for 2020

The Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. MLK Commemoration Committee has completed plans for this year’s activities. The theme is “May his dream live forever – let’s learn from yesterday, live for today and pray for tomorrow.”

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Annual Image Award banquet will be held at the Kosciusko High School commons. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. This year’s image award will be presented to a college student for emerging leadership. Lighthouse awards will be presented to four individuals in the areas of education, health and wellness, community service and politics. Tickets are $20 or $110 for a table of six.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the birthday celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with prayer service on the Attala County Courthouse lawn. Reverend Anjohnette Gibbs, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, will be the prayer leader. Special music will be provided by the Wesley youth choir.

The birthday program will follow at 10 a.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. The keynote speaker is Donald Speed of Fresno, Cal. He is native of Kosciusko and a graduate of Kosciusko High School, class of 1988. He continued his education at Alcorn State University and National University where he earned two master’s degrees. Speed is a teacher, coach and business owner. Special music will be provided by Buffalo and Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Churches combined youth choirs.

Prizes for the poster and essay book review will also be awarded. Prizes for the poster contest include: PreK – 1st place – Vtech Alphabet Apple, 2nd place – Leap Frog Learning Friends 100 Word Book. Kindergarten and First Grades – 1st place – Leap Frog Reader, 2nd place – 2-in-1 Leap Frog Top Touch. Second and Third grades – Vtech Kidi Zoom Camera Pix, 2nd place – Vtech Kidi Walkie Talkie. Fourth and Fifth grades – 1st place – Light up kick scooter, 2nd place – Mad Gear Skate board.

Prizes for the essay contest include – Sixth, Seventh and Eighth grades – 1st place – Bluetooth CD Player, 2nd place – DVD player with HDMI. Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh grades – 1st place – 32- inch television, 2nd place – Bluetooth speaker. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the senior essay winner.

For tickets and additional information, please contact Evangelist Annie R. Winters, committee chair, Charlotte Miller, Juanita Ferguson, Mary Sue Harmon, Willie Alice Kern, Andrea Myers, Charles Hull or Patricia Nash. The public is invited to attend all events.

Bluegrass gospel concert

There will be a bluegrass gospel concert featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers at Rocky Point Baptist Church located at 4005 Rocky Point Rd., north of Carthage, on Sunday night, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music and fellowship! For more information call (601) 504-4589.

Intro to Excel class

The Attala County Library will be hosting a free Introduction to Excel Computer Class on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room. The class will be taught by Dr. Jamie Varner of the MSU Extension Service. Please call the library at 289-5141 to register.

NAACP monthly meeting

The Attala County NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the CMC Building in Kosciusko.