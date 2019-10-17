Up close and personal with wildlife at Vo-Tech

Recently Jackie Kerr of the Mississippi Natural Science Museum visited the Attala County Vo-Tech Center Agriculture class under the direction of Mr. Kenneth Georgia. The Natural Science Museum is part of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Kerr talked to students about wildlife career choices and the many possibilities that are available. She also talked to them about the importance of managing wildlife habitats and using hunting to help to manage wildlife populations. Other topics covered were ecosystems and the effects of insecticides and pesticides as pollutants.

Kerr then showed several animals native to Mississippi. These included two species of turtles, an alligator and a non-venous rat, or chicken, snake. Students had the opportunity to touch and even hold some of the animals. “She does a great job with information and engaging the kids,” said Georgia. “It’s always good to have her here.”