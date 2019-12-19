Church calendar 121919

Mt Pilgrim M.B. Church of McCool

Mt Pilgrim M.B. Church of McCool will have their Christmas Program/Youth Quarterly Leadership Program on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. They will also have their Watch Night Service on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. You are invited to come out for a blessing.

Silas Grove No. 1 M.B. Church

Silas Grove #1 MB Church will host a Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Pastor Dr. Larry Clark would like to invite everyone.

We are also inviting everyone to come join us in singing the old year out and the new year in. Here to join us will be The Big Mt. Zion Inspirational Choir of Thornton, The Spiritual Kings of Thornton, and The Holy Aires of Houston. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. Pastor Rev. Larry Clark. Sponsor, Mary Hall. Free refreshments and coffee will be served.

Christmas cantata

Members from local choirs will present their annual Christmas cantata entitled “Messiah Heaven’s Glory” twice in Holmes County. The choir will perform at Main Street Baptist Church in Goodman on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and at First Baptist Church in Durant on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow after each cantata.

First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko

Join us to celebrate the birth of Jesus at our 2nd annual live nativity. Sunday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Drive by nativity viewing. Hot cocoa will be served roadside. Enter the street at North Natchez and drive along route to view nativity. For more information, call 662-289-1412.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 2254 Grenada, MS. 38902. If you any questions call, 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.