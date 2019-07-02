Baldwin MVSU Humanities Teacher of the Year

Thu, 02/07/2019 - 7:17am

Professor Dr. Jo A. Baldwin has been selected by the Mississippi Valley State University Office of Academic Affairs as the 2018 Humanities Teacher of the Year. 

 
 
---
