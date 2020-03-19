Atwood Personal Care homes now on full lockdown

  • 159 reads
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:18am

All locations of Atwood Personal Care Homes are now on complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

""We are moving all three of our locations to full lock down as of today. We are not allowing ANY visitors at this time. And we are not allowing any residents to leave unless it’s an emergency or to seek medical care," said Katelin Atwood-Adams. "We are only allowing home health and hospice workers into or facilities who are non symptomatic and have no fever. We are checking and documenting all temps of our employees as they arrive for their shift."

Opinion:

Call first
The first dozen or so cases of the coronovirus disease have been identified in Mississippi.
Flashbacks 031920
Every sniffle causing fear
Flashbacks 031220
Flashbacks 030520
Not enough people are working

Obituaries

Alice Pauline ‘Polly’ Leslie
Alice Pauline “Polly” Leslie, 91, passed away on Mar. 14, 2020, at Peachtree Assisted Living... READ MORE
Janie Taylor Clark
Infant Emily Nicole Mathews
Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Bell
Glyn Allen Dickerson Sr.
Janie Taylor Clark

Editorials

Call first
The first dozen or so cases of the coronovirus disease have been identified in Mississippi.
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I
Foster care back in court