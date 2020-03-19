Atwood Personal Care homes now on full lockdown

All locations of Atwood Personal Care Homes are now on complete lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

""We are moving all three of our locations to full lock down as of today. We are not allowing ANY visitors at this time. And we are not allowing any residents to leave unless it’s an emergency or to seek medical care," said Katelin Atwood-Adams. "We are only allowing home health and hospice workers into or facilities who are non symptomatic and have no fever. We are checking and documenting all temps of our employees as they arrive for their shift."