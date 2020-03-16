Atwood Personal Care Homes issue restrictions

Katelin Atwood-Adams, of Atwood Personal Care Homes, has released information about the facility's visitation policy during the Covid-19 public health period of concern.

"At this time, we are only allowing immediate family only for visitors at all of our locations. And, of course, we are asking any immediate family members not to come into our home if they have respiratory symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has respiratory issues," Atwood-Adams told The Star-Herald in an email. "We are encouraging our residents not to leave the facility unless absolutely necessary at this time."

Atwood-Adams also said the policy could be revised as circumstances change.

"We can/may at any time change this policy to a 'no visitors' policy if we see the need to do so. We are also asking that any immediate family members who have recently traveled (or have been in contact with someone who has recently traveled) to any high risk areas not visit our facility for at least two weeks," she said. "We have canceled all outside activity volunteers at this time. We are also stepping up our efforts to ensure our home is disinfected routinely for the safety of our residents, families, and staff."

The nursing care facility has also adjusted policies regarding home health, hospice, therapy, religious and social worker visits to patients.

"We are only allowing our home health and hospice nurses to see our patients at this time. We are not allowing hospice aides, PTs, OTs, chaplains, or social workers in the facility at this time to limit the amount of people coming in contact with our residents," she wrote.

"We are checking the temperature and assessing any delivery truck drivers for respiratory symptoms prior to entering our home," she added, "and we are not allowing any employee to come to work that has respiratory symptoms or has been in contact with someone who has had respiratory symptoms."