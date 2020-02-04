Attala County schools, administration to close until April 20

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:27pm

Attala County School District Superitendent Kyle Hammond has announced all schools and administrative offices will close until at least April 20, in accordance with yesterday's state issued stay at home order:

The notification reads:

"All Attala County School campuses will be closed beginning April 6th through April 20th in compliance with the executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place by Governor Tate Reeves. In the past weeks, schools have provided students and parents with an ample amount of school work via student packets and online resources that may be utilized through April 20th. The schools will continue to send additional educational resources and announcements through text messages and social media. Student packet pick up will resume after the executive order is lifted.  Parents may text or email their child’s principal and/or teachers with any questions or concerns."

