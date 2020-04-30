Attala County school families asked to complete survey

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 1:42pm

The ACSD is asking ALL families in the district to complete an important online survey concerning home digital access. The purpose of the survey is to identify the barriers our community has with connecting students to digital learning offered by the schools through the internet.

The survey results will be sent to MDE and used to shape state policy to address the internet connectivity challenges across the state. 

Please complete the survey by Friday, May 8.

The survey can be accessed at this link:

Attala County School district survey link

