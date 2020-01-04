Attala County earns failing grade on social distancing

Unacast, a mobility data analysis company, has given Attala County an F rating for failing to reduce citizen mobility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attala County residents have reduced their mobility by less than 10% despite the recommendations of health and government officials, though lower mobility is shown to minimize the spread of the virus.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft found the data disappointing and continues to urge local residents to take the situation more seriously.

“Please take this seriously. There is still too much moving about by our citizens. We understand you have needs but it appears there’s still a lot of gatherings of more than 10, which includes workers at the establishments,” he said. “Chief Dew and the Police Department have instructions through the Resolution we adopted last week to enforce this where necessary. We are asking for cooperation to help with this NOW.”

Mississippi as a whole has reduced mobility by between 20 and 30%, garnering a C rating.

