Attala County Co-op blood drive

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding a blood drive Thursday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at Attala County Co-op. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a $10 gift card.

The blood drive is being held in conjunction with the Mississippi Blood Services Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, August 11. Every week during the promotion, Mississippi Blood Services will be giving away $1,000 to a donor. All donors at all blood drive and fixed site locations are eligible. One donor every week will win $1,000 during the 12-week promotion. Donations count Sunday through Saturday; names will be drawn the following Monday.