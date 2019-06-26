Attala County Co-op blood drive

  • 171 reads
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 8:48am

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding a blood drive Thursday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at Attala County Co-op. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a $10 gift card.

The blood drive is being held in conjunction with the Mississippi Blood Services Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, August 11. Every week during the promotion, Mississippi Blood Services will be giving away $1,000 to a donor. All donors at all blood drive and fixed site locations are eligible. One donor every week will win $1,000 during the 12-week promotion. Donations count Sunday through Saturday; names will be drawn the following Monday.

Obituaries

James David Jenkins, Jr.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, James David “Jimmy” Jenkins, Jr., passed away at the age of 62 at his... READ MORE

Marian ‘Nannie’ Jenkins
Virginia Blackston Gregg
George Turner Graham
Wilma Helen Snipes
Roger B. Simpson