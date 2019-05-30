Arrests continue in April 18 shooting

Arrests continue in April 18 shootingBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 10:15am
Two additional women have been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of April 18.
Two additional women have been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of April 18.
Mr. Terry Oswalt, 67, of Vaiden passed away Thursday, May 23,2019 at University of Mississippi... READ MORE
With former Kosciusko baseball coach Jonathan Jones' departure for Neshoba Central, the... READ MORE
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Nelson of Meridian announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Katherine... READ MORE