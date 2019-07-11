Aisle of Honor set for Monday

The annual Aisle of Honor will be held Nov. 11 at Parkway Cemetery. The keynote speaker will be Circuit Court Judge George M. Mitchell, Jr. of Eupora. A judge in the fifth judicial district since 2016, Mitchell served in the United State Air Force from 1968-1972. He served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam as a First Lieutenant and was discharge from active duty with the rank of Captain.

Mitchell went on to serve in the Mississippi Air National Guard from 1972-1996. His various ranks were Avionic Staff Maintenance Officer, Staff Judge Advocate, State Staff Judge Advocate, and he retired as Brigadier General. He was recalled to duty and served in the United States Air Force Reserve from 1996-2000. There he served as Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer attached to the Adjutant General for the State of Mississippi working on disaster preparedness and weapons of mass destruction.

Mitchell also served as Judge on the Mississippi Court of Military Appeals for two six-year terms by gubernatorial appointment. His military awards and recognitions include Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Training Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon (Pistol and Rifle), Armed Forces Reserve Medal with two devices, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon (five devices), Air Force Overseas Ribbon (short), Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Mississippi Longevity Medal, Mississippi Service School Medal, Mississippi War Medal, Mississippi Magnolia Cross, the Mississippi Magnolia Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Legion of Merit.