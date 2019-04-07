911 calls 070419

6-16-19
12:12 am, AR 1144, Kosy, Domestic, ASO
2:01 am, Goodman St, Kosy, Med call, EMS, KFD, KPD
11:29 am, W Adams St, Med call, EMS, KFD, KPD
11:29 am, AR 4116, Sallis, Med call, EMS
6:05 pm, AR 4216, Kosy, Disturbance, ASO
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr