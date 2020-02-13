30-year employee celebrated

BSP Filing Solutions is proud to celebrate Mrs. Angie Grant and her 30 years of service with BSP Filing Solutions. Mrs. Grant has been a valued and cherished member of the BSP family since 1989. She has and still is a mentor for many of the employees here at BSP. BSP president, Andrew Frank, jokingly stated, “She has even been here longer than my father, Steve Frank, our founder (who retired 4 years ago). We have been truly blessed with Mrs. Grant’s dedication to helping make BSP what it is today.”