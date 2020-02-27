21st Century Club update

The February meeting of the 21st Century Club was held in the home of Mrs. Eddie Thomas. Mrs. Emmitt Rose served as co-hostess. Club President Mrs. Tim Alford called the meeting to order and Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. Mrs. Al Chadick gave the devotional from the book, God’s Joyful Surprise, by Sue Monk Kidd.

The roll was called and the minutes read and approved by Club Secretary Mrs. Edward Fenwick. Mrs. Edward Bryant talked with members about sponsoring a Kosciusko High School student for the HOBY leadership program in Jackson. Club members voted to sponsor a student this spring.

Mrs. Bryant introduced Mrs. Johnny Bryant, who presented the program on Kathy Thibodeaux, a Mississippi ballet dancer. Mrs. Thibodeaux became the youngest member of the Jackson Ballet Group and was one of the first dancers to be under contract with Ballet Mississippi. In 1982, she won a silver medal at the International Ballet Competition in Jackson. In 1986, she founded Ballet Magnificat with her husband, Keith Thibodeaux. They have toured and performed in 49 countries inspiring many young dancers. In 2006, Mrs. Thibodeaux authored a children’s book and she now focuses on teaching and managing the company.

Club members in attendance were Mrs. Tim Alford, Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Eddie Bell, Mrs. Fred Allen Bell, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. John Bryant, Mrs. Charles Carter, Mrs. Richard Carter, Mrs. Al Chadick, Mrs. Hollis Cheek, Mrs. Lamar Hooker, Mrs. Doug King, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., Mrs. C.W. Ritter, Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. Mike Ryan, Mrs. John Shaw, Mrs. Gerry Taylor, Mrs. Eddie Thomas, Mrs. Billie Wasson.